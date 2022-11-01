Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Trading Down 3.4%

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.58. 32,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 343% from the average session volume of 7,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.84.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$24.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Neo Performance Materials from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$19.75 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Neo Performance Materials to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

