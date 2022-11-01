Nervos Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.42 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. In the last seven days, Nervos Network has traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $113.04 million and $1.42 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,486.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000667 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00022417 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.94 or 0.00268175 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.89 or 0.00116623 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.47 or 0.00729623 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.35 or 0.00558191 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004867 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00229565 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nervos Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

