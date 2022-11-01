NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Gap Up to $55.62

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.62, but opened at $59.30. NetEase shares last traded at $58.92, with a volume of 17,291 shares traded.

NTES has been the topic of several analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on NetEase from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.94.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 19.88%. As a group, research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 33.18%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 25.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in NetEase by 2.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NetEase by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Cadence Bank lifted its position in NetEase by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

