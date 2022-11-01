NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-$3.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXRT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.71.

NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

NXRT stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is 152.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,735,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 264,502 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,102,000 after buying an additional 67,222 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

