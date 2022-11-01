NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-$3.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NXRT. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a downgrade rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.71.
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Down 1.1 %
NXRT stock opened at $45.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.60, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.
NexPoint Residential Trust Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,721,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,735,000 after purchasing an additional 66,684 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,389,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,863,000 after acquiring an additional 25,510 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 732,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 192.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 401,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,287,000 after buying an additional 264,502 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,102,000 after buying an additional 67,222 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About NexPoint Residential Trust
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexPoint Residential Trust (NXRT)
- JetBlue Airways Missed Estimates, Is It a Buying Opportunity?
- Intuitive Surgical Stock is Both a Legacy and Next-Gen Play
- Here’s Why Harley-Davidson is Roaring Higher
- As Mega Caps Get Crushed, This Mid Cap Tech Stock Is Crushing It
- Is The Meta Platforms Stock Meltdown a Rare Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.