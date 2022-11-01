NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.93-$0.99 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $630.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $626.68 million.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.03. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NXGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded NextGen Healthcare from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on NextGen Healthcare from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of NextGen Healthcare

In other news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 148,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,006,762.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other NextGen Healthcare news, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 3,889 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $77,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 32,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $654,238.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 148,776 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,762.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 330.4% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 133,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 102,185 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 38.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 206,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after buying an additional 57,646 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 20.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 9,457 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 0.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 485,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,466,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,884,000 after buying an additional 20,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

