Nexum Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $829.00 Million (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 1st. One Nexum token can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000715 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and approximately $276,843.00 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Nexum has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nexum alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003133 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000294 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000365 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6,509.76 or 0.31696938 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00012379 BTC.

About Nexum

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nexum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nexum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.