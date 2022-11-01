NFT Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 1st. NFT has a market cap of $23.01 and $880,196.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NFT has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20,631.86 or 0.99986536 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007215 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007743 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00017262 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00043837 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.25 or 0.00044849 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 87.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000499 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00022630 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NFT (NFT) is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

