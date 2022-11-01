Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $237.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $221.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s current price.
NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.
Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $228.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.81. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.
