Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $237.00 target price on the railroad operator’s stock, up from their prior target price of $221.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.92% from the company’s current price.

NSC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $264.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $228.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $228.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.81. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 98.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465,118 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,469,455,000 after buying an additional 3,207,354 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,350,959 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,811,813,000 after acquiring an additional 652,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $529,811,000 after acquiring an additional 557,432 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 101.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 933,355 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $266,212,000 after acquiring an additional 470,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,774,825 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,073,196,000 after purchasing an additional 417,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

