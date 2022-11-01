NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.15-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.04. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $52.85. 475,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,152. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day moving average is $54.53. NorthWestern has a 52-week low of $48.68 and a 52-week high of $63.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NWE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut NorthWestern from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NorthWestern presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

In other NorthWestern news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NorthWestern news, VP Michael R. Cashell sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.19, for a total value of $90,529.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,812 shares in the company, valued at $841,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $216,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,116 shares in the company, valued at $10,430,195.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 3.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 6.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.9% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in NorthWestern by 34.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 3,183 shares during the period.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

