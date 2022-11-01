NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s target price indicates a potential downside of 2.22% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NOV from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOV currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Shares of NYSE NOV traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. 4,626,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,232,689. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.25 and a beta of 1.76. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

In other NOV news, Director Greg L. Armstrong sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $197,135.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,928.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 515,219 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 133.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NOV during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

