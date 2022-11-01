Nuvei (NVEI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Nuvei to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Nuvei has set its Q3 2022 guidance at EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $211.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.79 million. Nuvei had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 9.12%. On average, analysts expect Nuvei to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Nuvei Trading Down 0.9 %

NVEI opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion and a PE ratio of 58.96. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $24.73 and a twelve month high of $125.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NVEI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Nuvei from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $121.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its position in Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Nuvei by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,672,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,114 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Nuvei by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,131,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,715,000 after purchasing an additional 56,511 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Nuvei in the first quarter valued at $25,542,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Nuvei by 19.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

(Get Rating)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

Recommended Stories

