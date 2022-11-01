NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Receives C$14.38 Average PT from Brokerages

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$14.38.

A number of research firms have commented on NVA. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Cormark boosted their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Activity at NuVista Energy

In related news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total transaction of C$522,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,814.30. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$522,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,097,814.30. Also, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 23,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.61, for a total transaction of C$273,334.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,243,667.33. Insiders sold 139,243 shares of company stock worth $1,503,019 in the last three months.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

NuVista Energy stock opened at C$13.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.09 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40. NuVista Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.83 and a 1-year high of C$14.29.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The company had revenue of C$463.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that NuVista Energy will post 3.3201984 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

