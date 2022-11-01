nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.76 million-$709.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.97 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.32 EPS.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE:NVT traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. 38,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $39.53.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.

