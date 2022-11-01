nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56-$0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.76 million-$709.14 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $687.97 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.30-$2.32 EPS.
nVent Electric Price Performance
NYSE:NVT traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $37.43. 38,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,982. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.64. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.36. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $29.19 and a 12 month high of $39.53.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $745.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.50 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.
nVent Electric Dividend Announcement
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on nVent Electric in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.40.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 3,591 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.88, for a total value of $132,436.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,620,027.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Randolph A. Wacker sold 2,784 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $99,416.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,965 shares of company stock worth $288,632. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 16.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 50.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.
nVent Electric Company Profile
nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; and indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on nVent Electric (NVT)
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.