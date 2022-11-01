NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 846 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.85.

NVIDIA stock opened at $138.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.22. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

