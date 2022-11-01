NXM (NXM) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. During the last week, NXM has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. NXM has a market cap of $343.92 million and approximately $53,323.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $52.16 or 0.00254346 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,506.65 or 1.00002166 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008041 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006777 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019456 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00040828 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 82% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00044328 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022644 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004817 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM (CRYPTO:NXM) is a token. Its launch date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

