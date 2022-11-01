O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.20-$2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -. O-I Glass also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.28-$0.33 EPS.

O-I Glass Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of OI stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.44. 1,554,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,689. O-I Glass has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $17.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.34.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 7.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several brokerages have commented on OI. Barclays cut their target price on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded O-I Glass from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 10.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 1.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 152,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.8% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.