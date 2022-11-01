Ocugen (OCGN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Ocugen to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Ocugen to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ocugen Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OCGN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.73. 50,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,464,740. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 4.23. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $17.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Ocugen

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Ocugen from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

In other Ocugen news, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of Ocugen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total transaction of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $166,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 752,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,216.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kirsten Castillo sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.91, for a total value of $122,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,500 shares of company stock valued at $296,455 over the last 90 days. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 39.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410, gene therapy candidate for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Further Reading

