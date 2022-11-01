Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.08-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Office Properties Income Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.71-$4.73 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ OPI traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $15.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.17 and a 1 year high of $28.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.41 million, a PE ratio of 170.02 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.24%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,444.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 417,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,912 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,337,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 27.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 106,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 22,992 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $394,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

