OKB Hits One Day Volume of $55.76 Million (OKB)

OKB (OKB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. One OKB token can now be bought for $16.66 or 0.00080759 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OKB has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. OKB has a total market cap of $999.86 million and $55.76 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000295 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000366 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,558.24 or 0.31784401 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00012414 BTC.

OKB Token Profile

OKB launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for OKB is https://reddit.com/r/okx. The official website for OKB is www.okx.com. OKB’s official Twitter account is @okx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OKB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OKB token is the native OKX exchange token and a Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. It allows users to Save up to 40% on trading fees, Get passive income with OKX Earn, Participate in Jumpstart token sales of crypto projects.OKB is issued by OK Blockchain Foundation. OKX team limit the total OKB supply at 300 million and burn tokens to keep the value high. You can spend OKB to get benefits on OKX and enjoy the services of OKX ecosystem partners, including Ledger Vault, Coinomi, and Cryptohopper.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars.

