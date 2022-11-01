OLD Mission Capital LLC Grows Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 1,486.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 226,966 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $41,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. TFC Financial Management lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWM stock traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $184.65. 1,390,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,005,540. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.06 and its 200-day moving average is $180.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

