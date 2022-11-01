OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 53,446 Shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC – Get Rating) by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,446 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.54% of SPDR S&P China ETF worth $8,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 38.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $282,000.

SPDR S&P China ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GXC traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,664. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.86. SPDR S&P China ETF has a twelve month low of $60.01 and a twelve month high of $115.68.

About SPDR S&P China ETF

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

