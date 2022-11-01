OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 7,904,965 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

OLD Mission Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 90.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 791,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,904,965 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $32,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3,210.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.12. 632,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,584,682. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $52.21.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

