OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Acquires 11,756 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 6.6% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $23,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 194.7% in the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $255,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $243.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,611. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.82 and a 200 day moving average of $240.88.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.