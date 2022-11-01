OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Decreases Stock Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,746 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 75.1% in the second quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

ICSH stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,238,418 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.04. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.