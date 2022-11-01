OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Has $2.47 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,027,000 after buying an additional 81,406 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after buying an additional 139,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,922,000 after buying an additional 251,969 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.55. 21,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,122. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.35. The stock has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $87.64 and a 12 month high of $130.81.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 31.90% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

