OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Raises Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after buying an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,476,166,000 after buying an additional 488,018 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $620,626,000 after buying an additional 114,301 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in Aptiv by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 3,623,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $433,826,000 after buying an additional 268,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $332,270,000 after purchasing an additional 663,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptiv stock traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $91.75. The company had a trading volume of 35,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,881,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 218.17, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.98. Aptiv PLC has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $180.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 625,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock valued at $1,877,930 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $180.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.32.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

