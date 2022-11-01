OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,262 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 248 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Advisor OS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% during the second quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% during the second quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.9% during the first quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 48.8% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Danaher stock traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $256.87. The company had a trading volume of 125,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,231,992. The company has a market capitalization of $186.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $331.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,097,655.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DHR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Recommended Stories

