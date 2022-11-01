OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 184 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,388 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSC. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 125.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 71,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,839 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.05. The company had a trading volume of 57,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,109. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $203.65 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $53.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

NSC has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.10.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

