OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 337 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,306. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $44.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.21.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.