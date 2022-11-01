OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Sells 3,701 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 932.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.29. The stock had a trading volume of 290,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,910. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.14 and its 200-day moving average is $159.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $360.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.73 and a 1-year high of $183.84.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

