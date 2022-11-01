Oleeo (LON:OLEE) Shares Up 3,289.8%

Oleeo PLC (LON:OLEE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3,289.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 160 ($1.93) and last traded at GBX 160 ($1.93). 2,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.72 ($0.06).
Oleeo Trading Up 3,289.8 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 160 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,999.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -898.88.
Oleeo Company Profile
Oleeo Plc provides Internet based recruitment software for the tracking and selection of applicants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers CRM, event management, ATS, interview management, program management, and talent mobility solutions. The company was formerly known as World Careers Network plc and changed its name to Oleeo Plc in June 2018.
