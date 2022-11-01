Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Prudent Man Advisors LLC

Prudent Man Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 178 shares during the quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $803,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in Onto Innovation by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 293,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,509,000 after purchasing an additional 38,888 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on ONTO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of ONTO stock traded up $3.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.23. 14,110 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.15. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

