Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Given New $90.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by DA Davidson to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. DA Davidson’s price target points to a potential upside of 27.84% from the company’s previous close. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.28 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Onto Innovation from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Onto Innovation from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Onto Innovation to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Onto Innovation Stock Performance

NYSE:ONTO traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $70.40. The stock had a trading volume of 331,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,919. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.34. Onto Innovation has a one year low of $56.02 and a one year high of $106.09.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.80 million. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 20.85%. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Onto Innovation by 3.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $803,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter worth $63,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth $356,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Onto Innovation by 15.3% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 293,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,509,000 after acquiring an additional 38,888 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

