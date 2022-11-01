Oppenheimer Weighs in on A. O. Smith Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of A. O. Smith in a report released on Sunday, October 30th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.12. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Longbow Research raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

Shares of AOS stock opened at $54.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.18. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,818 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

