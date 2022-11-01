OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.87 million, a P/E ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82. OptimumBank has a 52 week low of $3.33 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 44.72%. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 210.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

