Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Oragenics Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of OGEN stock opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. Oragenics has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $0.77.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
