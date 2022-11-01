Orchid Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. Orchid has a total market cap of $64.31 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0931 or 0.00000455 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,480.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00008007 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00006786 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00019481 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00041354 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 83.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00044690 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00022643 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004837 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09418347 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $1,413,696.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.