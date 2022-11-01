OriginTrail Hits Market Cap of $83.59 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (TRAC) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 1st. OriginTrail has a market capitalization of $83.59 million and $1.51 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OriginTrail token can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OriginTrail has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail was first traded on January 15th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 365,481,590 tokens. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is https://reddit.com/r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io. OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here. OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail.

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain.”

