Orion Office REIT (ONL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Orion Office REIT Price Performance
NYSE ONL opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Institutional Trading of Orion Office REIT
Orion Office REIT Company Profile
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
