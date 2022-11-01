Orion Office REIT (ONL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ONL opened at $9.37 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. Orion Office REIT has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Separately, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the second quarter worth $57,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

