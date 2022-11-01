Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Orthofix Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.45-$0.55 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $118.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.40 million. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Orthofix Medical Trading Down 0.6 %
NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $38.83.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Orthofix Medical Company Profile
Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.
