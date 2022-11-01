Orthofix Medical (OFIX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Orthofix Medical has set its FY 2022 guidance at $0.45-$0.55 EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $118.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.40 million. On average, analysts expect Orthofix Medical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:OFIX opened at $15.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $38.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 76.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,223 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 25,309 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 13.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 54,281 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 6,331 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,336 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Orthofix Medical by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,057 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 110.7% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.