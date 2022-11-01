OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Cut to $50.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $59.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 31.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KIDS. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $57.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on OrthoPediatrics to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Shares of KIDS traded down $4.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 2.58. OrthoPediatrics has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $813.74 million, a PE ratio of -63.58 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $46.43.

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 million. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 10.88% and a negative return on equity of 7.49%. Equities analysts anticipate that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter worth $87,000.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

