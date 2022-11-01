Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.07. 376,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Oshkosh by 12.8% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 968,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,975,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in Oshkosh by 7.8% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 203,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,330,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Oshkosh by 17.6% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 35,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 738.3% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

