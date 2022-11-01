Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Raised to $95.00 at Citigroup

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Citigroup to $95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on OSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Oshkosh from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Oshkosh from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.43.
Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.07. 376,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 579,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Oshkosh has a fifty-two week low of $69.30 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32.
Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.
