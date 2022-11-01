Oxen (OXEN) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $206,444.00

Oxen (OXEN) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 1st. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001090 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $13.48 million and approximately $206,444.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,439.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000690 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00022133 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00268252 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00118232 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.32 or 0.00730543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.97 or 0.00562513 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004875 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00233464 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 60,523,172 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Oxen

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

