Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.22-$2.22 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts recently commented on PKG shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $124.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $133.89.

Shares of NYSE:PKG traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.59. The stock had a trading volume of 831,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,995. Packaging Co. of America has a one year low of $110.56 and a one year high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.83.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 181.3% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

