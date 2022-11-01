PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Up 3.2% Over Last Week

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 1st. PancakeSwap has a market cap of $670.88 million and $39.86 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for about $4.60 or 0.00022452 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PancakeSwap Token Profile

PancakeSwap launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 341,583,656 tokens and its circulating supply is 145,819,132 tokens. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate.PancakeSwap runs on Binance Smart Chain, a blockchain with lower transaction costs than Ethereum or Bitcoin.Unlike centralized exchanges, PancakeSwap doesn’t hold funds when users trade, giving them 100% ownership of their own crypto.Built on open-source software, the website and all Smart Contracts are publicly visible for maximum transparency.Contracts are verified on BscScan so users know that what they see is what they get.”

