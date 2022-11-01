Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Major Shareholder Mvm Partners Llp Sells 27,487 Shares

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 27,487 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $547,266.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,786,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,494,112.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mvm Partners Llp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 28th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,607 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $1,033,201.48.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 9,156 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $175,612.08.

On Tuesday, October 4th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,517 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $28,959.53.

On Tuesday, September 20th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 11,485 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total transaction of $212,702.20.

On Friday, September 16th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 1,780 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $33,001.20.

On Wednesday, September 14th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,235 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $987,241.50.

On Monday, September 12th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 52,031 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.04, for a total transaction of $990,670.24.

On Friday, September 9th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 29,200 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $546,332.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 800 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.78, for a total transaction of $15,024.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $331,421.04.

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FNA traded down $2.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.41. 202,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -42.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. Paragon 28, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. The business had revenue of $42.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.84 million. On average, research analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Paragon 28 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 20.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

