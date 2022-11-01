Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Insider Sells $15,833.61 in Stock

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) insider Adam Woodrow sold 4,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.47, for a total transaction of $15,833.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 645,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,256.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PRTK stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.53. 191,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,898. The company has a market capitalization of $193.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.36. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.65 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 156.8% during the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 11,465 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

