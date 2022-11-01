Pascal Biosciences (CVE:PAS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Pascal Biosciences Inc. (CVE:PAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 1000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Pascal Biosciences Trading Down 25.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 882.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$983,925.00 and a PE ratio of -1.25.

About Pascal Biosciences

Pascal Biosciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of products for the treatment of cancer, and for the improvement of the immune system. The company's development portfolio includes PAS-403, a mitosis inhibitor that blocks cell division for the treatment of glioblastoma and brain metastases originating from other cancers; and PAS-393, an immune-stimulatory cannabinoid designed to restore the immunogenicity of tumor cells with checkpoint inhibitor therapy for use in cancer treatment.

