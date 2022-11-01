Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 26,485 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 158,947 shares.The stock last traded at $14.22 and had previously closed at $13.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Patria Investments from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America began coverage on Patria Investments in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Patria Investments Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $788.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45.

Patria Investments Cuts Dividend

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Patria Investments had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $55.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.74 million. Equities analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Patria Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 138.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 278,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the third quarter worth about $1,579,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments in the second quarter worth about $924,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Patria Investments by 771.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 707,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,355,000 after buying an additional 626,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Patria Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Featured Articles

