Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.94.

Shares of PTEN opened at $17.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $20.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.39.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $133,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 501.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,776,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 9.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,989,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $371,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013,253 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 84.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,474,419 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $53,784,000 after buying an additional 1,589,050 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $19,534,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,932,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

